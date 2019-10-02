Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Since ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 134,709,677,419.36% -321.9% -158.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,697,237.92% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.31 beta means ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 131.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 72.95% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.