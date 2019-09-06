Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

We are comparing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s -0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 131.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 106.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.