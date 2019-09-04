Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 172.24 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 167.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 75.3%. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.