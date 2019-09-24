Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 55.3%. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.