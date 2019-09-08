Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.37 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 13.72% respectively. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.