Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Since ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 132,151,898,734.18% -321.9% -158.6% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 85,553,892.22% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 52.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 23.8% respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.