Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.31 beta. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 and its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.