Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.31 shows that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $52.67, while its potential downside is -12.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 0%. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.