Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 52.73 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 35.66% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.