Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.31 beta indicates that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18.9, with potential upside of 1.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.