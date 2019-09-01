Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 135.16%. Competitively the consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $24.2, which is potential 248.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immunic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.