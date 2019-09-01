Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Risk and Volatility
A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 135.16%. Competitively the consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $24.2, which is potential 248.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immunic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
