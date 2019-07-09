Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|39
|1115.09
|N/A
|-4.79
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-70.2%
|-64.8%
Liquidity
7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 31.12% and its consensus target price is $45.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|3.45%
|2.5%
|-3.01%
|-15.81%
|-36.28%
|-8.76%
For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Immunic Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
