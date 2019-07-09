Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1115.09 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 31.12% and its consensus target price is $45.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Immunic Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.