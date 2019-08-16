Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 204.41%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 37.9%. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
