Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 204.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 37.9%. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.