Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.00
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 180.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 71.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
