Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 180.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 71.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.