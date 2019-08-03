Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.22 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.