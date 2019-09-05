Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 210.08% and an $40 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.