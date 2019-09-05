Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 210.08% and an $40 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
