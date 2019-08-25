Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|113.65
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Volatility and Risk
Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 189.86% at a $40 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Immunic Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.