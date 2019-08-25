Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 113.65 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 189.86% at a $40 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Immunic Inc.