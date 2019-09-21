Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 185.51%. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 430.97% and its consensus target price is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.