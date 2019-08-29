Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Since Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunic Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.72. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 147.37% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 5.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.