Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Since Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.51% and an $40 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.