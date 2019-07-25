Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.76 N/A -1.43 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.91 beta means Immunic Inc.’s volatility is 291.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential downside of -1.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.