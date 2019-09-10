Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 43.96 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.72 beta means Immunic Inc.’s volatility is 272.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 193.90%. Competitively the average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 224.69% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Immunic Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.