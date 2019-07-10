Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.81 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.91 beta. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 6.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Immunic Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.