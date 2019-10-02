Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 326.50 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immunic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 17,041,334.30% -235.3% -182.3% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.72 beta. BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 291.39% upside potential and an average price target of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.