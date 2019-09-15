Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.72 and it happens to be 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 185.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 9.1%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.