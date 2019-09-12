Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

We are comparing Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 16.84 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunic Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. has a beta of 3.72 and its 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Immunic Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 177.59% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 21.4% respectively. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.