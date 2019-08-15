Reviewing Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 902.29 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 197.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.