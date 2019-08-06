Reviewing Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

We are contrasting Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immune Design Corp. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Immune Design Corp. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 1.37% for Immune Design Corp. with consensus price target of $5.93. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 626.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Immune Design Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.