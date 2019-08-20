Reviewing Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immune Design Corp. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Immune Design Corp. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp. has an average price target of $5.93, and a 1.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immune Design Corp. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.09% and 8%. 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.