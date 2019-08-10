Reviewing Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

We are contrasting Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Immune Design Corp. is $5.93, with potential upside of 1.37%. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 121.65% and its consensus target price is $27.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Immune Design Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

Summary

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.