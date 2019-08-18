Reviewing Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immune Design Corp. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Immune Design Corp.’s upside potential is 1.37% at a $5.93 average target price. Competitively the average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.33, which is potential 59.93% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Immune Design Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immune Design Corp. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.09% and 67.8%. Insiders held 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.