Reviewing Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Both Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immune Design Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immune Design Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immune Design Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp. has a consensus target price of $5.93, and a 1.37% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 206.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Immune Design Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immune Design Corp. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.09% and 50.1% respectively. About 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immune Design Corp. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.