Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.5, with potential upside of 29.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.