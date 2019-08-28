Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.31 N/A -0.35 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 114.37 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vical Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 33.9% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was less bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Vical Incorporated on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.