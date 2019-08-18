Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $76.14 average target price and a 29.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.