Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.46 N/A -0.35 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 76.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.