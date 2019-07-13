Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 174.81 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 67.2%. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.