Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.21 N/A -0.35 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmuCell Corporation and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 67.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.