Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Since ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.48 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average target price of $4.83, with potential upside of 387.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.