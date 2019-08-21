Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.48 N/A -0.35 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.