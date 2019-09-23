Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmuCell Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 17.4 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.