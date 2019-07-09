Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.69 N/A -0.42 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta means ImmuCell Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.