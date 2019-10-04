Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 93,659,420.29% -8% -5.6% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,064,516.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.75 consensus price target and a 170.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 35.9%. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.