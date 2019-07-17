Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.73 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 5.7%. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.