Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.70 N/A -0.42 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmuCell Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ImmuCell Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $88, while its potential downside is -7.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.