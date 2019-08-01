Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.42 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 452.35 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. From a competition point of view, CEL-SCI Corporation has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.