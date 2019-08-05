Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 45.4% respectively. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.