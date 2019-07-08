Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.85 N/A -0.42 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ImmuCell Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 155.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.55 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 5.2% respectively. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.