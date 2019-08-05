Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.32 N/A -0.35 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 49.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 consensus target price and a -19.31% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.