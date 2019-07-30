Reviewing ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.60 N/A -0.42 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.99 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta means ImmuCell Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ImmuCell Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 73.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 96.1% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.